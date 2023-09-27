Curfew imposed in Grants Pen

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of the Grants Pen community in St Andrew, which has seen a flare-up of violence recently.

The curfew began at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday and will remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. on Friday.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH: Along Markland Drive, from the intersection with Barbican Road vicinity Andrews Lane;

EAST: Along Barbican Road from the intersection with Markland Drive to the intersection with Grants Pen Road;

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

SOUTH: Along Grants Pen Road from the intersection with Barbican Road to the intersection with Shortwood Road;

WEST: Along Shortwood Road from the intersection with Grants Pen Road to the intersection with Markland Drive.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises, unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

There is heightened tension in Grants Pen after a bloody weekend culminating in a shooting that claimed the lives of three men Sunday afternoon.

It followed Saturday's shooting incident during which a man reported to be a brother of dancehall artiste Mluleki 'Jahshii' Clarke was killed.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.