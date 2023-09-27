Gun stolen from pastor in St Mary recovered in Portland

The police in Portland have recovered a handgun which they believe was stolen from a pastor in St Mary on September 22.

The police say the gun was recovered during a targeted operation on Tuesday.

Superintendent in charge of the Portland police division, Lloyd Darby, said operations were conducted across the parish between Sunday and Tuesday and two Glock pistols and 22 rounds of ammunition were seized.

He added that three men were also taken into custody in relation to the seizures.

Darby said the seizures and arrest are a result of the hard work being carried out by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force in the parish.

A total of seven firearms have been seized by the police in the division since the start of 2023.

Darby is urging residents of the parish to partner with the police in the fight against crime.

- Gareth Davis

