Guys Hill police seize several bikes for road traffic breaches

Several motorcycles were today seized and riders prosecuted by the Guys Hill police in St Catherine in an ongoing effort to tackle breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

The operation saw riders being prosecuted for no licence, unlicensed motorcycle, riding without a helmet, no insurance, and other violations.

The police say increased action is being taken as bikers continue to flout the law.

Some residents commended the police's drive to keep the streets of the rural township safe.

Those prosecuted are set to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court in October.

For several months, the Guys Hill police have been using a zero-tolerance approach against indiscipline motorists.

- Rasbert Turner

