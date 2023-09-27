Jamaica Inn wins top eco-friendly spa award

JAMAICA Inn’s Ocean Spa has been named by Marie Claire UK among its 2023 Sustainability Travel Awards winners, which recognises “hotels and resorts that nurture nature, maximise their positive impact on the environment and deliver a more eco-conscious stay”.

Described by Marie Claire UK as “a beloved family owned luxury hotel located on a cove east of Ocho Rios, offering breathtaking sea views, a private beach and personalised service, Jamaica Inn was lauded for leading the way in green luxury for more than 65 years”.

Boasting two million monthly users in the United Kingdom, Marie Clare UK is an online magazine, part of Future Plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher.

Marie Clare UK noted Jamaica Inn’s knack of delivering “luxury with respect for the environment” through its innovative wastewater system, hydroponic garden, solar panels and goal of carbon neutrality by 2025”, which earned it a Green-Globe certification.

Jamaica Inn’s Ocean Spa’s ‘Farm to Skin Foraging Experience’, which entails guests sustainably gathering ingredients from the resort’s tropical gardens spa treatments, as well as incorporating CBD-based (cannabidiol) products from a nearby sustainable farm, received high praise by Marie Clare UK.

The Marie Clare UK 2023 Sustainability Travel Award comes amid Jamaica Inn’s participation in International Coastal Clean-up Day on Saturday, September 16. The resort’s employees and volunteers removed a staggering 1,598 items from the coastline of Tower Isle, St Mary, emphasising its unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Jamaica Inn’s coastal clean-up resulted in the collection of 807 plastic bottles; 259 glass bottles; 149 cans; 182 plastic cups; 17 forks and spoons; 58 lunch boxes and plates; 24 juice boxes and cups and 132 plastic wrappers.

Noting its success in removing eco-damaging garbage from the coastline, Jamaica Inn said it was only too happy to “make a substantial contribution to reducing the environmental impact of these on the exquisite coastal ecosystem of Tower Isle”.

“This initiative underscores our strong dedication to environmental stewardship and community engagement, seamlessly aligning with our mission to champion sustainability, protect our natural treasures, and uplift local communities,” the resort stated in a release.