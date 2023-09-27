Kiwanis Club of Providence-MoBay Breast Cancer Awareness 5KRun/Walk set for October 29

WESTERN BUREAU:

Several companies have pledged support for this year’s 14th staging of the Kiwanis Club of Providence-Montego Bay Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk/Wheelchair event.

The event is scheduled for the Fairview area of the city of Montego Bay on Sunday, October 29. Sponsors include Hua Square, Wards Power Tools, Hospiten, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, Deja Resorts, Elite Conceptz and Solutions, Troupe and Company, among others.

Addressing last Thursday’s media launch, Nadine Spence, project coordinator, said the Kiwanis Club of Providence-Montego Bay has donated some $10 million to breast cancer support since the start of the initiative. She said proceeds from this year’s event will go to several charities.These include cancer survivors in western Jamaica, the Oncology Ward for children at the Cornwall Regional Hospital, and the Jamaica Cancer Society.

“As an all-female club we had to do something about breast cancer, as it is really having a negative impact on our women. Last year the event attracted some 1,500 participants, and we are hoping that we can surpass that number this year as we go deeper into our communities,” she said. Danielle Terrier, the female 5K run winner, who was taking the title for the second time last year, crossed the finish line in 25.40 minutes, ahead of Candice Heaven in 27.35 and Trudy Morris in 27.40.

The male 5K winner, Garth Abbott, ran a tactical race to get to the tape in 18.21 minutes, ahead of Brandon Kerr, second in 19.05, and Marlon Reid, third in 20.58.

The Kiwanis Club of Providence-Montego Bay’s Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run for 2020 has received international recognition, capturing gold in Tier 2 at the recent Kiwanis International Awards C eremony.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed in October each year in Jamaica and other countries across the world, to increase support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease. Each year, there are about 1.38 million new cases and 458,000 deaths from breast cancer. It is the most common cancer in women globally.