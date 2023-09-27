Manchester woman charged with husband’s murder further remanded

The Manchester woman accused of the brutal murder of her husband, Constable Damien Blair, during a domestic dispute at their home in May was this afternoon further remanded until October 19.

Kacey-Ann Blair is facing charges of murder, unauthorised possession of firearm, and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

Constable Blair was fatally shot at his home in Somerset Manchester on May 29, during a domestic dispute with his wife.

When the matter was mentioned this afternoon in the Home Circuit Court was told that the forensic psychiatric evaluation which was ordered for Blair is not yet done.

However, the judge was informed that arrangements are being made to conduct the evaluation on October 2.

During the last hearing Blair's attorney, Tamika Harris, had informed the court that she had been receiving psychiatric treatment at the Mandeville Regional Hospital prior to the murder of her husband.

The accused woman, who spent 13 days in hospital after the murder, was at the time of the incident, found locked inside the house with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds to her wrist.

