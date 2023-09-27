NCB’s Septimus 'Bob' Blake resigns

Chief Executive Officer of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Septimus 'Bob' Blake has resigned with immediate effect.

The shock announcement came this afternoon as preparations were under way for a hastily called press conference with NCB Group Chairman Michael Lee Chin.

The reason for his departure has not been disclosed.

Blake will be replaced by Bruce Bowen effective October 1.

Bowen, a former Scotiabank CEO, was announced as a special advisor to Robert Almeida, who was appointed interim Group Chief Executive Officer of NCB Financial Group Limited in July.

At that time, Malcolm Sadler, Chief Financial Officer of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ), was also appointed interim Group Chief Financial Officer.

They replaced then President and Group Chief Executive Officer of the NCB Financial Group Limited Patrick Hylton and his deputy Dennis Cohen who in July proceeded on leave and then demitted the company.

