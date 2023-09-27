NCB’s Septimus 'Bob' Blake stepping down

Chief Executive Officer of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Septimus 'Bob' Blake is stepping down.

Blake is to leave the company effective September 30.

The reason for his departure has not been disclosed.

This is the latest in a series of leadership changes at the NCB Group, Jamaica's largest financial institution.

In July, shockwaves were created when it was announced that then President and Group Chief Executive Officer of the NCB Financial Group Limited Patrick Hylton and his deputy Dennis Cohen were to proceed on leave and then demit the company.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

NCB has called a press conference for 6 p.m. where chairman of the NCB Financial Group Michael Lee-Chin will make an address.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.