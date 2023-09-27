Nicaraguans arrested following ganja seizure off coast of Jamaica

Four Nicaraguan men are now in police custody following the seizure of 20 large parcels of ganja by the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard off the coast of Black River in St Elizabeth, about midnight.

Head of the St Elizabeth police division, Acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto, says the vessel the men were travelling in was intercepted about four miles off the coast.

A search of the vessel revealed the bags of ganja.

Minto said the men identified themselves as Nicaraguans.

He said the vessel was processed by the Area Three Narcotics Division.

