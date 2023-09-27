November 29 plea and case management hearing for alleged Pathways killer

A plea and case management hearing is to be held on November 29 for Andre Ruddock, the man accused of killing a woman during an alleged sacrificial ritual at Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James.

The date was scheduled today when Ruddock appeared in the Home Circuit Court.

He was further remanded.

Attorney-at-law Anthony Williams and Venice Brown are representing Ruddock.

Taneka Gardner and a man identified as Michael Brown were found dead on the compound of Pathways International Ministries on October 17, 2021.

Gardner's throat was slashed.

Today, the prosecutor informed the court that the case file is still incomplete.

The court was also told that a report from the police's Communication Forensic and Cybercrime Division is still outstanding.

The judge ordered that the report be submitted on or before November 10.

The prosecution and the defence are to discuss the mode of the trial and decide on the estimated length of the proceeding.

They were also instructed by the judge to have discussions on materials that can be agreed upon to allow for a smooth trial.

