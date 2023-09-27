Old Harbour person of interest killed in alleged confrontation with police

A man who was reportedly a person of interest in a case of murder was shot and killed after he allegedly challenged a police party in Old Harbour, St Catherine, on Wednesday morning.

He has been identified as Daniel Farquharson, otherwise called 'Fry Eye', 26 year old, of Succabba Gardens, Old Harbour.

It is reported that about 6 a.m., a police team from the St Catherine South division went to Succabba Gardens on a targeted raid.

Farquharson allegedly fired on the police from a house. He was challenged by the police and was hit.

The police say he was found clutching a Glock pistol, which was loaded with several rounds.

A further search resulted in the alleged seizure of a .22 revolver and 22 rounds of ammunition.

Farquharson and a woman, who was also in the house and suffered a gunshot injury to the leg during the incident, were taken to hospital, where Farquharson died and the woman was admitted.

The Independent Commission of Investigations has launched a probe into the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

