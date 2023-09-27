Residents of Windsor Hills, Trelawny get new homes

Some 71 residents of Windsor Hills, Trelawny today received keys to their new homes.

The presentation was led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who indicated the move is part of efforts by the National Housing Trust to build affordable housing solutions in Trelawny.

He highlighted that nine of the beneficiaries are persons with disabilities.

“The National Housing Trust made special efforts to ensure that persons with disabilities were taken care of. There were specially designed bathrooms and cupboards to make those in need of special care were taken into consideration,' said Holness.

Among the beneficiaries is 51-year-old Shauna Adderbly, a healthcare worker and mother of four children, who expressed joy at receiving keys to her own home.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I am very happy to be chosen as a recipient. It is a dream come through.”

- Leon Jackson

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.