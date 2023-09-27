SEPTEMBER IS Whole Grains Month! While we encourage you to eat whole grains throughout the year, this month is an opportunity to sink your teeth into some whole grain goodness.

When growing in the field, all grains start out as whole grains. Each grain kernel contains three specific parts: the bran, the germ, and the endosperm. The bran is the outer skin of the grain and contains fibre, antioxidants and B vitamins.

The germ is the part of the grain that, if the conditions are right, will sprout and become a new plant. It contains B vitamins, a little protein, minerals, and healthy fats. The endosperm is the germ’s food supply. If the grain begins to sprout, the plant will use this food to grow roots and shoots. It is the largest part of the grain, and it contains carbohydrates and small amounts of vitamins and minerals.

A grain product on the grocery store shelf is only a whole grain food if it still includes all three of the parts of the grain kernel. Many times, grains are processed into what is called refined grain. This means at least one part of the whole grain has been removed. White flour and white rice are examples of refined grains because they both have had their germ and bran removed.

According to Tiffany Wong, marketing manager at Continental Baking Company/National Baking Company, Whole Grains Month is an annual celebration every September, dedicated to recognising the versatility and deliciousness of whole grains. It is a time, she said, to explore, appreciate, and celebrate the rich textures and flavours that whole grains bring to our tables.

“Whole grains are the versatile MVPs of our diets, quietly elevating our meals without fanfare. We are not claiming to be the health police, but we do believe in the delicious potential of whole grains. They infuse a unique flavour, texture, and warmth into our dishes, making every bite a delightful experience. We are definitely making room for a tastier, heartier plate,” Wong said.

Whole grains come in various forms like oats, brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat, each offering a unique flavour and texture profile. They are wholesome, unprocessed, and loaded with nutrients, making them a smart choice for your meal.

“Whole grains pack more than just flavour and texture, they also come with a suite of nutrients like fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Incorporating them can offer a fuller, more varied eating experience. They also make meals feel heartier and more satisfying,” Wong said.

At National, she said quality is a tradition. “Even when it comes to whole grains, we select only the finest quality ingredients and adhere to the highest manufacturing standards. Every bite promises the authentic taste and texture of true craftsmanship,” Wong added.

Some of their noted favourites include Healthy Start 100 per cent Whole Wheat Bread, which boasts a lovely rustic texture, and oatmeal cookies, where the whole grain goodness shines in every bite.

