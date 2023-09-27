Update | Father succumbs to injuries from Portmore house fire

Forty-year-old Sherman Williams, the father of the three year old boy who was killed in a fire last night in Portmore Gardens, St Catherine, has also died.

He succumbed to his injuries a short while ago in hospital.

It is reported that Williams and his son, Cleon, had gone to bed when neighbours saw a ball of fire coming from the back room they occupied about 11 p.m.

The fire brigade was called and firemen then forced their way inside and saw the father lying by the door that was locked from the inside.

He was clutching his son in his arms.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A spokesman at the Waterford Fire Station said investigations will have to be conducted to determine the cause of the fire.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.