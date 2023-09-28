Corporate Hands | Hi-Pro partners with SAC Project to help farmers

Hi-Pro, in collaboration with the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) and Baruch Distributors Ltd, donated 100 TechPacks containing specialised products for safeguarding livestock from external and internal parasites, to small ruminant farmers under the Sustainable Agriculture in the Caribbean (SAC) Project. In addition, the Hi-Pro team of animal nutritionists and veterinarians provided first-hand training sessions on animal nutrition – identifying parasites, accurately calculating goat weight, and assessing the cost of goat meat production. Sharing in the moment are (from left) Petagay Watson, livestock officer, RADA Clarendon; Doug Graham, director, WUSC Caribbean; Franklyn Witter, minister of state, Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining; Jovanna Cooke, small ruminant farmer; Madani Thiam, acting head, development cooperation, Global Affairs Canada; Antonette Bromfield, marketing manager, Hi-Pro; and Damoy Matthews, technical sales representative, Baruch Distributors Ltd.