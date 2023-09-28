Skip to main content
Thu | Sep 28, 2023
Corporate Hands | Kind Hearts Foundation gives $3m towards Musgrave Market rehab
Published:
Thursday | September 28, 2023 | 12:05 AM
Contributed
The Kind Hearts Foundation empowers the Musgrave Market revival with a $3-million donation to the Action Ann Foundation. This contribution will be instrumental in reconstructing the market, which was destroyed by fire.
