Corporate Hands | Kind Hearts Foundation gives $3m towards Musgrave Market rehab

The Kind Hearts Foundation empowers the Musgrave Market revival with a $3-million donation to the Action Ann Foundation. This contribution will be instrumental in reconstructing the market, which was destroyed by fire.
Contributed
