Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald murder trial stalled due to absent jurors

The trial of Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald for the alleged murder of his second wife failed to continue in the Home Circuit Court today due to the absence of two jurors for medical reasons.

Presiding judge Justice Chester Stamp indicated that the two jurors had medical procedures set for today and that it was uncertain if they could resume their duties.

A former employee who worked at McDonald's supermarket was scheduled to resume his testimony today.

As a result of the absent jurors, the trial was adjourned to Monday.

The businessman and his co-accused Oscar Barnes are being tried for the July 20, 2020, murder of his second wife Tonia McDonald.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Her partially burnt body was found with the throat slashed and slumped beside her razed car along the Sherwood Forest main road in Portland.

McDonald was remanded while Barnes' bail was extended.

Since its start, the trial has been plagued by jury-related issues.

The first seven-member jury had to be dismissed due to challenges being faced by two jurors, forcing the judge to restart the trial.

A new juror had to be empanelled.

Days into hearing testimony, the trial has been stalled due to issues with jurors.

McDonald is being represented by attorneys-at-law Earl Hamilton, Courtney Rowe, Christopher Townsend, and John Jacobs.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.