Lincoln Downer appointed high commissioner to Nigeria

Lincoln Downer has been appointed Jamaica's High Commissioner-designate to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

High Commissioner Downer will take up his assignment in Abuja in October, fresh from a tour of duty as Consul General in Toronto, Canada.

A career foreign service officer for over 25 years, he has honed his craft through assignments at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, as well as through representational duties at the Jamaican High Commission in London and the Consulate General in New York.

High Commissioner-designate Downer also spent four years at the Passport Department of the Ministry of National Security as Customer Service Manager.

He holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of the West Indies.

The high commissioner-designate has accrued substantial experience dealing with the Diaspora in the jurisdictions in which he served.

“He is expected to apply the energy and dynamism for which he is known to carry forward the vision of the ministry for enhanced Diaspora engagement across the several countries to which he will be accredited,” said Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

“He will also be mandated to strengthen bilateral relations with these countries and to further the Economic Diplomacy Programme with the continent.”

