NCB St Ann fraud case amount increases to over $28 million

The $22 million fraud uncovered at the St Ann's Bay National Commercial Bank (NCB) branch in January has increased by $6.6 million.

The fraud amount rose after detectives found that US$44,000 was also swindled from another customer's account.

Khadene Thomas, a former NCB wealth adviser who was fingered in the matter, was as a result slapped with eight additional counts of breaches of the Larceny Act, Forgery Act, Proceeds of Crime Act and Cyber Crimes Act.

The 35-year-old was slapped with the new counts of fraud charges after leaving the St Ann Parish Court, where the matter was mentioned and a new date set for December 13.

Thomas' $5 million bail was also extended.

The accused, who was a wealth adviser at the St Ann's Bay NCB branch, was initially charged with larceny, uttering forged documents, forgery, and breaches of the Cybercrimes Act in relation to US$143,000 which was reportedly transferred from a customer's account.

Two additional charges of uttering false documents and larceny as a servant were later laid against the accused.

Attorneys-at-law Matthew Hyatt and Bert Samuels are representing the accused.

- Tanesha Mundle

