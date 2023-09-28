St James police seize several crocus bags of ganja in Lilliput
The St James police are reporting a massive marijuana find in the community of Lilliput in the parish.
At about 5:00 pm today, members of the St James operational team led by DSP Mario Pratt, acting on information, went to a location in the Lilliput community in search of high-powered rifles and drugs.
During a search of the premises, several crocus bags with vegetable matter resembling ganja were found in a room.
According to the police, a man who was on the premises escaped in the vegetated, hilly terrain at the back of the property.
A team from the Area 1 narcotics division was called in.
No arrests were made.
Investigations are underway.- Janet Silvera
