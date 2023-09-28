St James police seize several crocus bags of ganja in Lilliput

The St James police are reporting a massive marijuana find in the community of Lilliput in the parish.

At about 5:00 pm today, members of the St James operational team led by DSP Mario Pratt, acting on information, went to a location in the Lilliput community in search of high-powered rifles and drugs.

During a search of the premises, several crocus bags with vegetable matter resembling ganja were found in a room.

According to the police, a man who was on the premises escaped in the vegetated, hilly terrain at the back of the property.

A team from the Area 1 narcotics division was called in.

No arrests were made.

Investigations are underway.

- Janet Silvera

