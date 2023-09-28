Three new X-ray machines for KPH

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) says it expects three new X-ray machines will be put in place at the Kingston Public Hospital by the end of October.

The machines will, according to Errol Greene, Regional Director, SERHA, reduce the waiting time for patients who enter the hospital with conditions that require scans.

The X-ray machine is able to take scans at 360-degree angles and has different heights and features to accommodate specific injuries.

Two of the X-ray machines arrived yesterday, with the third being delivered earlier.

The arrival of the shipments of X-ray machines follows a contract signing between SERHA and Arel Limited to supply, install and maintain a total of six X-ray machines at a cost of J$453,448,559.67.

It was indicated that a maintenance and repair policy is in place.

The Bustamante Hospital for Children, Spanish Town Hospital and the National Chest Hospital are also to receive a new machine under the agreement.

The shipment of the other three remaining X-ray machines is expected to be delivered between October and November, with installation to follow.

SERHA, which is the largest of the four regional health authorities, says it will continue to promote and safeguard the health of Jamaicans through the provision and monitoring of cost-effective preventive, curative, promotive and rehabilitative services delivered by adequately trained and motivated personnel.

