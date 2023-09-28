Two St Thomas men charged for lottery scamming, third in custody

Two men have been arrested and charged following a pre-dawn operation by the Lottery Scam Task Force in Ginger Hall, Bath, St Thomas this morning.

Charged with possession of identity information are 28-year-old Jermaine Dixon, otherwise called 'Lee Chin', and 33-year-old Sean McDowell, otherwise called 'Subaru', both of Ginger Hall.

A third man, who was also arrested, is in custody awaiting questioning.

The police report that between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., three premises were searched and identity information for persons residing overseas was found on cell phones and laptops belonging to Dixon and McDowell.

Three high-end vehicles were also seized.

Dixon and McDowell's court date has not been finalised.

