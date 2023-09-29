Cocaine in pellets found in bathroom at Sangster airport

The police are reporting the seizure of cocaine in pellets in a female bathroom at the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, St James on Thursday.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The police report that about 3 p.m., lawmen were in the area of the bathroom and conducted a search of the facility.

During the search, 16 pellets containing cocaine weighing 0.8 kilogramme were seen inside the bathroom, according to the police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.