Leon-Issa ordered to give police access to her phone by 4 o'clock today

The Supreme Court has ordered Amoi Leon-Issa to give police investigators access to her cellular phone by 4 p.m. today as they probe the murder of her son, nine-year-old Gabriel King.

In doing so, the court dismissed a claim by Leon-Issa seeking to quash a production order in relation to the phone on the basis that the search by the police would breach her right to privacy.

In its ruling today, the court said the benefits gained from granting the production order “far outweigh the breach of privacy of the claimant”.

Gabriel King was murdered along the Tucker main road in St James on January 13.

