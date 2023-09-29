Mother of slain Gabriel King hands over cell phone access code to police

The police are reporting that investigators assigned to the Cyber Forensic Crime Department are now in possession of the access code for the cell phone of Amoi Leon-Issa, the mother of nine-year-old Gabriel King who was killed in St James.

The code was sent to the police via her attorney this afternoon after the Constitutional Court upheld a previous court decision that she should hand over the information.

Investigators had applied to the court for a production order as part of the probe into the child's murder.

The application was granted.

However, Leon-Issa filed a challenge in the Constitutional Court arguing that the search of her cell phone by the police would breach her right to privacy.

In its ruling today, the court said the benefits gained from granting the production order “far outweigh the breach of privacy of the claimant”.

Gabriel King was murdered along the Tucker main road in St James on January 13, 2022.

