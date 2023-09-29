St James police hunting colleague's killers

The St James police say they will not relent until they find the killers of one of their former colleagues, retired Constable Patrick Haye, and three other men.

Haye, who retired in January after serving in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for over 30 years, died Wednesday night after being hit by a stray bullet in Tucker, St James, during the afternoon.

Two other men, Glenroy Morgan, also known as 'Crow', a 27-year-old labourer of Tucker district, and Neville Dixon, a 73-year-old retiree of Rosemount Gardens, were also killed in the incident.

It's reported that Morgan and Dixon were on a truck along the roadway when a Toyota Voxy motor car drove up and the occupants of the vehicle opened fire, killing them on the spot.

One of the bullets from their guns caught Haye who close by. The men then sped off.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Acting commanding officer for St James, Eron Samuels, said his former colleague did not get a chance to enjoy his retirement. Haye was 60 years old.

“He was a very jovial person. A lot of the police officers have many good things to say about him. He will really be missed. We really were really saddened by what transpired. And we are appealing for persons who have information to really come forward and give that information to the police so we can bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice,” Samuels told The Gleaner.

There is a curfew in place within the area and he said the police will be doing their operational activities with the aim of finding the criminals.

“So we're requesting and asking for anybody with information to come forward,” Samuels said.

The police are also probing the murder of 25-year-old Olando Oneil Mannings, a technician of Norwood Gardens Boulevard, Montego Bay, whose body was found in bushes along the Queen's Drive main road in Flanker, St James, on Tuesday morning.

Manning had gunshot wounds to the head.

The police theorise that he was killed between 6:30 p.m. on Monday and 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

- Janet Silvera

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.