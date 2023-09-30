B.B. Coke teen charged for assault of hospitalised schoolmate

The police have charged a male student of B.B. Coke High School in St Elizabeth for the assault of a schoolmate who has been left hospitalised.

Head of the St Elizabeth Division Acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto says the teen is to go to court on Monday to answer a charge of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The boy was taken to the Junction Police Station by his mother on Friday, a day after the attack.

The 14-year-old victim was today transferred by ambulance from the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester to the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew to undergo a CT scan.

The youngster was beaten severely by an 11th grader at his school on Thursday because he stepped on his attacker's shoes in order to stop himself from falling.

He lost consciousness after being attacked.

The incident has been widely condemned.

