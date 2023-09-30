Clarendon man held with gun in Trelawny traffic stop charged
The police have charged a 32-year-old Clarendon man following the seizure of a loaded gun in a Toyota Mark X motor car during a traffic stop in Race Course, Trelawny.
Charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition is Romaine Foster of Kyle district.
A date is to be set for him to appear in court.
It is reported that a team from the Falmouth police was conducting a stop and search operation along the roadway on Thursday afternoon when a White Toyota Mark X was signalled to stop and checks made.
According to the police, a Taurus nine millimetre pistol and five 9mm rounds were discovered.
Foster was taken into custody and subsequently charged after being interviewed.
