Couple on bike killed in Portland after stunt riding goes wrong

A woman died on the spot while her boyfriend succumbed to injuries in hospital in Portland on Friday night after they crashed while the man was performing a stunt on his motorcycle along the Orange Bay main road.

She has been identified as Alecia Martin.

Her boyfriend is yet to be identified.

The police say about 10 p.m. the two were travelling on a bike in the vicinity of a police station when the man engaged in a stunt.

He was reportedly seen riding with the front wheel of the bike in the air.

The man reportedly lost control of the bike and crashed into a palm tree, resulting in his girlfriend being thrown onto the road.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor, while her boyfriend died while undergoing treatment at hospital.

- Gareth Davis Snr

