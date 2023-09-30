Grants Pen woman hospitalised after being abducted, shot in the head

A woman was abducted in Grants Pen, St Andrew and then shot in the head on Friday night.

The Gleaner was informed that the trainee teacher was assisted to hospital where she was admitted in serious condition.

We were informed that she went to the Grants Pen Police Station to visit a male friend who works at the facility and while outside she was abducted.

It was further reported that the woman, who is from the Grants Pen area, was taken to a location in the St Andrew South police division where she was shot in the head by her abductors.

“She lay there and play dead and dem leave her,” a source close to the probe told The Gleaner.

The Grants Pen area has been tense in recent weeks.

There was a triple killing last Sunday, which followed a murder and shooting the day before.

A curfew was also imposed in the area amid the violence.

- Andre Williams

