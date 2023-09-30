Injured B.B. Coke schoolboy gets help to undergo CT scan

The 14-year-old B.B. Coke High schoolboy who has been hospitalised after being assaulted by a schoolmate is receiving help from the Government with treatment.

The teen was today transferred by ambulance from the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester to the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew to undergo a CT scan.

His aunt Tameka Holness told The Gleaner that Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton reached out to family this morning offering assistance, this after they had expressed frustration to locate a working CT machine in Manchester to help with her nephew's treatment.

“We really appreciate it, although it is so unfortunate that none of the machines in Mandeville is working,” said Holness.

The youngster was beaten severely by an 11th grader at his school on Thursday, because he stepped on his attacker's shoes in order to stop himself from falling.

- Janet Silvera

