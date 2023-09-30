Police issue warning after car-stealing ring uncovered in Clarendon

The police are appealing to the public to exercise greater caution over their vehicles and to do business with reputable persons or entities when installing security systems as cops have busted an organised car stealing ring in Clarendon.

The police say the syndicate was uncovered on Tuesday and that efforts are under way to apprehend perpetrators.

It was indicated that around 3 p.m. a police team discovered a Grey Toyota Prado Land Cruiser with missing registration plates hidden under bushes in Portland Cottage.

The vehicle showed no signs of damage or tampering, according to the police.

They say further investigations led to the discovery of a white chassis frame.

Preliminary evidence, according to the police, suggested that it belonged to a Toyota Corolla Axio.

The police say subsequent information revealed that the Land Cruiser was reported stolen from the Old Harbour Police Station on July 30.

They say the vehicle is in safekeeping as investigations continue.

The police say cops in Clarendon, in collaboration with key stakeholders, remain vigilant in their efforts to curb this trend.

As investigations continue, efforts to dismantle and disrupt the operations of crime syndicates in the region have intensified.

