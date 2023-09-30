Road closure for Withorn to Darliston corridor in Westmoreland

Sections of the Withorn to Darliston roadway in Westmoreland are to be closed on Sunday by the National Works Agency (NWA) to undertake works related to the installation of culverts.

The closure, which will be between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., will be in the vicinity of the container shops located at Caledonia and the Ina Murdock Basic School.

Community relations officer at the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, explains that the works form part of a $249 million road rehabilitation project which involves significant drainage improvement, the reshaping and asphalting of sections of the roadway, and the construction of retaining and parapet walls.

During the period of closure, motorists travelling from the direction of Darliston towards Savanna-La-Mar may travel via Cornwall Mountain and Mackfield.

The reverse applies for motorists travelling from the direction of Savanna-la-Mar towards Darliston.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Motorists are being reminded to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.