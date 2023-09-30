Sat | Sep 30, 2023

Top five parish spellers – Trelawny

Published:Saturday | September 30, 2023 | 12:06 AM
Jahriel Chambers, of Wakefield Primary School, won the Spelling Bee title for the parish of Trelawny.
Malik Sinclair, of New Horizon Prep School, is Westmoreland’s 2023 Spelling Bee champion.
Champion Word: C-O-N-Q-U-E-RPARISH/ POSITION NAMES AGE SCHOOL

1st & Top Boy Jahriel Chambers 11 Wakefield Primary & Infant School

2nd & Top Girl Kadrianna Johnson 11 Wakefield Primary & Infant School

3rd Kadesh Gowdy 9 Clark’s Town Primary School

4th Najay Dixon 10 Unity Primary & Infant School

5th Carlissa Segree 10 Spring Garden Primary & Infant School

Top five parish spellers – Westmoreland

POSITION NAMES AGE SCHOOL

Champion Word: P-A-R-A-N-O-I-A (taken from unseen words) 1st & Top Boy Malik Sinclair 10 New Horizon Preparatory School

2nd & Top Girl Aiana Brown 10 New Horizon Preparatory School

3rd Britannia Leslie 10 Haddo Primary & Infant School

4th Aaron Sharp 11 Darliston Primary School

5th Vijay Woolcock 11 Broughton Primary School