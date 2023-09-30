Top five parish spellers – Trelawny
Champion Word: C-O-N-Q-U-E-RPARISH/ POSITION NAMES AGE SCHOOL
1st & Top Boy Jahriel Chambers 11 Wakefield Primary & Infant School
2nd & Top Girl Kadrianna Johnson 11 Wakefield Primary & Infant School
3rd Kadesh Gowdy 9 Clark’s Town Primary School
4th Najay Dixon 10 Unity Primary & Infant School
5th Carlissa Segree 10 Spring Garden Primary & Infant School
Top five parish spellers – Westmoreland
POSITION NAMES AGE SCHOOL
Champion Word: P-A-R-A-N-O-I-A (taken from unseen words) 1st & Top Boy Malik Sinclair 10 New Horizon Preparatory School
2nd & Top Girl Aiana Brown 10 New Horizon Preparatory School
3rd Britannia Leslie 10 Haddo Primary & Infant School
4th Aaron Sharp 11 Darliston Primary School
5th Vijay Woolcock 11 Broughton Primary School