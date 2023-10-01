Cops removed from frontline duties in probe of escape at hospital in St Ann

The two members of the constabulary force who were on guard at the time of the escape of the man charged with the rape and murder of St Ann schoolgirl Talia Thomson have been removed from frontline duties as a major investigation is being undertaken.

Troy Ellis, 27, escaped from the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital on Saturday night, where he was being treated.

The police say Ellis, who has been formally charged with rape and murder, has several serious wounds to his face and upper body.

He reportedly attempted suicide after allegedly sexually assaulting the nine-year-old girl and stabbing her to death.

The attack happened in the community of Discovery Bay in St Ann.

The police say the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau is probing the circumstances of Ellis' escape.

A full report is expected to be submitted to the police commissioner by the end of the day.

The police say all available resources from the St Ann Division have been deployed to recapture Ellis.

Residents in the immediate environs of the hospital or anyone with information about his whereabouts are being urged to report any suspicious activity to the police at 119, to Crime Stop at 311 or to the NIB Tip Line at 811.

Residents should expect to see a heavy police presence in the area and are being asked to cooperate with the authorities.

Persons are reminded that harbouring a felon is a crime.

