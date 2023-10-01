High turbidity impacting water supply in some Clarendon communities

The National Water Commission is reporting that the disruption in supply being experienced in sections of Clarendon is due to high turbidity levels at its Kellits Water Facility.

It says the presence of debris has forced the suspension of operations at the plant.

Customers are being advised that the facility will be restarted as soon as conditions are favourable for water supply distribution.

Areas impacted are Kellits, Crofts Hill, Good Hope, Tait, Pedro, Rhoden Hall, Guava Ground, Hickery, Comsie, and Jericho

The commission says every effort will be made to restore water supply within the shortest possible time.

