Man charged after gun seized in Greenwich Farm

A Kingston man has been charged by the police following the seizure of a gun during an operation by members of the Jamaica Defence Force on Saturday in Greenwich Farm.

He is 32-year-old Rolando Rainford, otherwise called 'JR' and 'Buggart', who is charged with possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 6:50 p.m., a JDF team was on foot patrol in the area of First and Seventh avenues in the community when they saw Rainford in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted and searched.

According to the police, a nine-millimetre Beretta pistol affixed with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds was found in his waistband.

Rainford was taken to the Hunts Bay Police Station where he was handed over to the police and charges laid against him.

