St Elizabeth police recover stolen goats

The police in St Elizabeth have recovered three stolen goats in Providence district and have returned them to their owners.

An operation was launched this morning after reports were received about the missing goats.

The police say timely intelligence and quick action led to the recovery of the animals.

The police noted that there have been increased efforts to crack down on praedial larceny in the parish.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly.

