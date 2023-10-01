Suspect in rape, murder of St Ann girl escapes custody, manhunt launched

The St Ann police have launched a manhunt for the suspect in the rape and murder of nine-year-old Talia Thompson who has escaped custody.

The man was under police guard at the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital and managed to flee custody on Saturday night.

Details of how he escaped have not been released.

The suspect was taken into custody in late September over the rape and stabbing death of Thompson, who was a student at Discovery Bay Primary School.

The police had indicated that preliminary reports suggested that on September 23 that the 27-year-old man lured the child to his house where he allegedly raped her and then stabbed her several times in her upper body.

After the act, the man reportedly attempted suicide.

Neighbours reported hearing explosions and raised an alert.

The police then arrived on the scene.

- Rasbert Turner

