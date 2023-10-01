Woman charged for attempting to smuggle ganja into Black River lock-up

A woman was arrested and charged by the police in St Elizabeth on Saturday for attempting to smuggle ganja hidden in food items into the lock-up at the Black River Police Station.

Shareen Barrett, 30, a farmer of Mountainside in the parish, is charged with possession of ganja and dealing in ganja.

The police say Barrett went to the police station to visit a prisoner and had several bags of chips and other food items.

They say checks were made and 81 sticks of ganja were found disguised in the products.

She was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She is scheduled to go to court on Wednesday, October 4.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.