Alleged attacker in B.B. Coke school beating offered $300,000 bail

The male B.B. Coke High School student who is accused of beating a schoolmate unconscious for stepping on his shoes was offered bail during an appearance before the St Elizabeth Parish Court today.

The accused grade 11 student, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, was offered bail in the sum of $300,000, with surety.

As part of his bail conditions, he has been ordered to make scheduled reports to the police. A stop-order has also been placed against him at all ports of entry.

His case is expected to be mentioned in court again on Wednesday, at which time it is expected that all outstanding documents for the prosecution's case-file will be submitted.

It has not been disclosed what is currently outstanding from the file.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The minor was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm following an incident at the B.B. Coke High School last Thursday.

He allegedly punched the 14-year-old complainant, a grade nine student, in both eyes and then kicked him in the head after the complainant accidentally stepped on his shoes

The boy is being treated at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew.

"Happy to report that the [boy] continues to improve and is looking & feeling a whole lot better," said Education Minister Fayval Williams in a Twitter post on Sunday.

The incident has sparked public outrage.

- Christopher Thomas

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.