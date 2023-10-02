Charles Jr concludes first leg of MLSS on the Go

Minister of Labour and Social Security Pearnel Charles Jr accompanied by his state minister, Dr Norman Dunn, and a delegation from their ministry, embarked upon three days of engagement sessions to gain valuable insight from the PATH programme’s primary stakeholders.

The visits focused on gathering and assessing feedback from first responders, who are the initial point of contact for beneficiaries of the programme and understanding their daily experiences. The feedback is to be evaluated and used as a guide to assess what needs to be done categorically for the improvement of the programme.

Charles Jr hosted several sessions with social workers, councillors, members of parliament, parish office managers, and local teams to gather information.

Friday’s meeting with the St Elizabeth and Manchester parish officers and their dedicated teams represented another insightful component in garnering this valuable information.

Charles Jr, in addressing attendees, said, “The insights and perspectives we’ve gathered from these visits are invaluable. Through these direct interactions and understanding of your day-to-day experiences, we can truly adapt and refine our approaches for maximum impact. Our mission is clear; we want to ensure that the new PATH is more responsive and effective and serves to benefit our most vulnerable Jamaican families.”

The minister went on to stress the significance of the visits, stating, “The overhaul of the PATH programme is not just about policies on paper. It’s about real people, real lives, and real benefits. Today’s visit has shown us the heart of PATH, and the information we’ve gathered will undoubtedly be instrumental in its transformation.”

Under the leadership of Charles Jr and his team, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security says it is poised to ensure that PATH improves its impact and serves as a beacon of hope and support for our most vulnerable Jamaicans.

The visits and stakeholder engagements, the ministry said, signify a step further in that direction, underscoring the government’s commitment to continuous improvement and citizen-centric service delivery.