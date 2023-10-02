Daughter of PNP councillor-aspirant murdered in downtown Kingston

The police say a suspect is in custody following the shooting death of 31-year-old Anique Walters, the daughter of People's National Party prospective councillor-candidate for the Admiral Town Division, Louise 'Pumbles' Newland.

Both Walters, a security supervisor of a Benbow Street, Kingston address, and a man she was with were shot at about 10:45 Sunday night. The man remains in hospital.

Head of the Kingston Central police division Superintendent Berisford Williams, said it was too early to establish a clear motive for the killing, and it was also difficult to decipher whether or not the man in custody was involved.

“The person was taken into custody following information arising from the description of the vehicle said to have been involved in the shooting. He was reportedly seen in that vehicle driving in a manner that would arose the suspicions of the police in Kingston East,” he told The Gleaner.

Williams said preliminary reports suggest that the shooting may be gang-related. He pointed to a feud involving the Upsetter and the SuperStar gangs based in the area.

According to reports, Walters and an unidentified male companion drove up in a black motorcar on Orange Street in the vicinity of Orange Villa, when they were pounced upon by armed men who fired at them hitting Walters in the upper part of her body.

The male was shot in his leg.

