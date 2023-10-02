Food is a fundamental human right – Dr Bellamy

Declaring that “food is a fundamental human right”, Dr Gavin Bellamy, chief executive officer of the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), has committed to harnessing the potential of the oceans and marine resources for a sustainable and prosperous future.

This will be done through, among other things, enhancing the protection of Jamaica’s coastal fisheries waters and securing the long-term health of its marine ecosystem by increasing the sanctuary cover to 20,000 hectares.

Empowering fishers with knowledge and skills that form the essential foundation of sustainable practices, which will include the training and certification of fishers in the use of fish aggregate devices and long-line technology for offshore pelagic fishing, is critical to success, he declared.

“Climate change poses unprecedented challenges to our oceans. To address this, we are actively working to implement climate-smart and resilient fisheries practices. Adapting to changing climate is not only a necessity but also an opportunity for growth,” he told the recent International Workshop on Sustainable Blue Economies in Jamaica and the Caribbean at the Faculties of Medical Sciences, The University of the West Indies, Mona campus.

Recirculating aquaculture system

Bellamy disclosed that in order to meet the many challenges of the future through a World Bank-funded project, the authority is investing in a state-of-the-art recirculating aquaculture system at Twickenham Park, St Catherine, with the capacity to produce more than five million fry per year, a 300 per cent increase.

“Our foremost strategic priority is to ensure the sustainable management and development of our fisheries and aquaculture sectors, and so we are unwavering in our commitment to meet local and international obligation and adhere to best practices. Unlocking the potential of underutilised fisheries and diversifying our aquaculture practices are also vital components of our strategy,” he explained. “As such, we are anticipating aquaculture production to exceed the 3,400-metric tonne mark, driven by climate-resilient practices.”

Significant contribution

According to Bellamy, the value of the ocean economy in 2020 was US$1.3 trillion, with exports of ocean-based goods estimated at US$681 billion and ocean-based services at US$628 billion. By 2021, the value of ocean-based goods exports had grown by 18 per cent to US$801 billion. He further explained that within the ocean economy, capture fisheries and aquaculture make a significant contribution to food security and nutrition, employment, trade and economic development.

“Of the 214 million tonnes of aquatic production in 2020, 70 per cent (US$141 billion) was from capture fisheries and 30 per cent (US$264 billion) from aquaculture. By 2030, aquatic production is projected to increase by 15 per cent, mainly through aquaculture. Aquaculture as an alternative is critical, because the capture fisheries subsector continues to be threatened by overfishing – illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and climate change impacts which result in declining fish stocks.”

Last year, Denise Antonio, the United Nations Development Programme resident representative for Jamaica, told the launch of the Multi-Agency Fisheries Crime Coordinating Mechanism that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime had put the value of fish lost to criminal activities alone at US$10 billion -US$23.5 billion each year.

“In Jamaica, close to 40,000 fishers make their living from this resource … and for small island states like Jamaica, the complex and pervasive nature of fisheries crime and the long-term impacts on the socio-economic development is evident.”

Equitable diets

The NFA CEO pointed out that it is globally acknowledged that our food systems are fragile; fail to deliver healthy, sustainable and equitable diets; and are responsible for a third of greenhouse gas emissions and the use of up to 70 per cent of the planet’s freshwater; and is also responsible for significant biodiversity loss.

However, with aquatic foods having the potential to improve nutrition and address food security challenges with a lower environmental cost, transformation of the aquatic food production sector is essential.

“We stand ready to collaborate with our international partners, stakeholders, and all of you to shape a brighter and more sustainable picture for Jamaica and the Caribbean. Together, we can achieve a thriving and sustainable blue economy that benefits us all.”

