JSE maintains iCreate's suspension despite submission of audited financials

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) says digital media company iCreate Limited will continue to be suspended despite finally submitting its outstanding 2022 audited financial statements.

It gave the update in a statement on Monday morning.

On August 21, the JSE suspended trading of iCreate's shares on the junior market, pending the submission of the audited financial statements. The documents were due

iCreate submitted the document on September 30.

But the JSE said due to the failure of the company to remedy the breach of JSE Junior Market Rule 503, trading in the shares of iCreate Limited will continue to be suspended until the breach is remedied.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The rule stipulates, among other things, that entities on the Junior Stock Exchange "shall... have a mentor who shall act as a compliance adviser to the board of the eligible company or the junior market company.

The JSE suspension in August came on the heels of the sudden resignation of founder and CEO, Tyrone Wilson.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.