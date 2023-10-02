Lifespan takes customers into the Metaverse

Lifespan Spring Water company has invited all its customers to embark upon the MetaVerse by getting a chance to win non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Lifespan is taking a futuristic approach, and, as explained by CEO and Managing Director Nayana Williams, “We are reaching into the future that is already here, adding a difference to the promotional landscape.”.

Said Williams, “For persons who enter repeatedly, they will have the opportunity to win a selection of digital collectibles or as they are commonly called, non-fungible tokens or NFTs.”

With $1 million up for grabs with the grand prize draw, Lifespan said it was encouraging consumers to go to its promotion Website www.lifespanmetaverse.com, or utilise WhatsApp, to make a quick submission of the codes on the bottle sticker using the QR Code on the bottle.

Consumers will have a chance to do so from October 2 to December 31, 2023, with drawing on January 10, 2024.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The ownership of an NFT is recorded in the blockchain and can be transferred by the owner, allowing NFTs to be sold and traded.

The Lifespan NFT will be based on very scenic areas of Jamaica incorporating cultural and national elements, digitally “massaged” to create a unique and intensely attractive digital collectible. As a creative who first professional steps were in the graphics design business, masterfully selected images related a futuristic yes aesthetically images representing Jamaica.

Consumers will have to purchase three bottles of Lifespan 500ml to enter. Each time the customer enters 10 times, the customer will receive a NFT. The customer will then be able to trade their NFT on popular platforms, such as on opensea.io (OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace), magiceden.io (Magic Eden - NFT Marketplace) or other digital marketplaces where digital collectibles are traded. There are no limits in the Metaverse, as fund earned from trading collectible can be used to purchase digital real estate on platforms, such as Decentraland or The Sandbox!

Consumers will have the opportunity to win 10 weekly prizes of $10,000 each, two monthly prizes of $20,000 cash as well as a grand prize of $1 million.

Williams asserted that the competition also speaks to Lifespan’s forward-thinking approach to doing business.

“We were the first on the market to advocate the health benefits of alkaline water and we are the first Caribbean water company to be admitted to the Fine Water Society. It is therefore no surprise that we are the recipient of the Mode Selection International Quality Institute’s Grand Gold Award for four consecutive years.”

Lifespan is a Portland-based water company that has been thriving since 2006, winning the international standard Grand Gold Monde Selection Award in the highest category offered by the institution for four consecutive years.