Man freed of aunt's death

A jury in the St Catherine Circuit Court today returned a not guilty verdict in the case of a man accused of killing his aunt.

The accused is Leon Lennon, a 37-year-old labourer of Portmore, St Catherine.

Lennon was charged with the January 10, 2013 killing of Pauline Manson.

Justice Bertram Morrison directed the seven-member jury to return a not guilty verdict.

During the trial it was revealed that the accused physically assaulted Manson. She reportedly fell during the incident.

She later died from multiple injuries, including to her spine.

Lennon was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

He made numerous court appearances and maintained his innocence throughout.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Tamika Harris.

- Rasbert Turner

