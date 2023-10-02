NSWMA employee among two women shot dead on Spanish Town Road

Two women were shot dead just outside the entrance to a National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) property along Spanish Town Road in Kingston this morning.

NSWMA Executive Director Audley Gordon said security guards reported hearing explosions around 5 a.m.

One of the bodies was found on the roadside and the other inside a car.

Gordon said one of the victims was an employee of the state agency. He declined to give further details.

Gordon said because of the active investigation, the garbage collection schedule for Kingston and St Andrew will be affected this week.

"We can't go in or out of the facility and at a time when we would have been dispatching for Kingston and St Andrew. So, the operations in Kingston and St Andrew will definitely be delayed," he told The Gleaner.

Gordon said while the agency wants to continue its work, efforts are focused on supporting staff who have been left shocked by the incident.

"We don't believe and we have no reason to believe that this is an attack on the NSWMA staff in general. So, we want everyone to remain calm," he said.

