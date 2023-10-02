Staff sickout hits CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank

Dozens of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank workers islandwide have reportedly called in 'sick' after recent talks with management to address concerns about a staff shortage failed.

President-General of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) Senator Kavan Gayle said workers from several branches and units have reported being 'unwell'.

CIBC has notifed its customers to expect some inconvenience because of the "industrial action".

Meanwhile, he said a notice that staff may take 'action' was served on the bank last week after negotiations to deal with the human resource issues fell through

The BITU represents more than 500 CIBC workers.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

More details to come.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.