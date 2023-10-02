Two higglers shot dead in McCooks Pen, Spanish Town - police

Two higglers, a man and a woman, were shot dead near a bus stop in McCooks Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine some time after 4 a.m. on Monday.

Commander for the St Catherine North police Senior Superintendent Howard Chambers says it appears the two persons were just heading out to do business.

The police are on the scene.

More details later.

